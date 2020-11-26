Ellisons Solicitors appoints new Finance Director

Ellisons Solicitors has announced the appointment of Edward Gordon-Hall as Finance Director.

Edward joins the team from Druces in London and will work across Ellisons’ offices in Essex and Suffolk. He will be responsible for providing optimal financial management and strategic direction to the finance function of the firm. He will also be a key member of Ellisons’ management board.

Edward qualified as an accountant in 1995, working in audit and business advisory roles with Moores Rowland International, before moving in-house with a law firm in 1998. With 22 years’ experience working within the legal sector, Edward specialises in law firm finance and management, tax and systems. He has previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director at high-profile London firms including Lewis Silkin and Olswang.

Commenting on the appointment, Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner, at Ellisons said: “Edward brings with him an impressive wealth of experience gained from some of the top law firms in the country and we look forward to working with him. It is slightly strange circumstances for anyone joining a new organisation this year, however, it is also an exciting time to join Ellisons as we continue to support our clients and contacts in the region and into London. We are very pleased to welcome Edward to the senior management team.”

Edward comments: “After spending a number of years at firms in London I’m looking forward to joining one of the most established firms in the East of England. It was the ambitious team at Ellisons that really drew me to the role and I’m really looking forward to helping drive the business forward.”

Passionate about his industry and sharing ideas on strategic leadership and management excellence with his peers, Edward is a member of the Finance and Operations Committee of the Managing Partners Forum.

Ellisons Solicitors continue to work with business leaders across the region to safeguard the future of organisations and work through practical solutions to help keep businesses operating.

