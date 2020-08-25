Eleven fines issued as part of environmental enforcement CCTV trial in Basildon

Eleven fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been issued for dumping across the borough of Basildon in the last month since a trial of mobile CCTV began.

The Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee decided to allocate resources to trial CCTV equipment in an effort to reduce the prevalence and impact of dumping across the borough.

Committee Chairman Councillor David Harrison said: “We realise that the vast majority of residents do the right thing with their waste. This is about targeting flytippers so we can hold them to account and deter others from this kind of behaviour.

“Eleven Fixed Penalty Notices is a good result and we have a number of ongoing investigations that could yield more prosecutions.

“This trial will enable us to take more action on those who continue to blight our communities – so my advice is to dispose of your waste in the correct way.

“We will not tolerate illegal flytipping in the Basildon borough and if you are caught doing it, we will hold you to account”

Anyone caught flytipping will be issued with at least a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN).

