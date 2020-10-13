EE switches on 5G in two more Essex towns

EE has switched on 5G in Waltham Abbey and Wickford, allowing more customers in Essex to receive the latest mobile network technology.

The two places join more than 30 new towns and cities across the UK, since May, that can now access 5G from EE. It also brings the total number of places across Essex connected to 5G on the company’s network to seven.

EE, part of BT Group, launched the UK’s first 5G service in May 2019 and has now expanded to 112 towns and cities across the UK. The two new towns are among the first places in Essex to receive the next generation mobile technology, following the first sites going live in the county last year.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers has never been more important. Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it. We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond.”

