EE switches on 5G in Colchester

EE today announced it has switched on 5G in Colchester, as the historic Essex town joins 34 other places to get connected to its 5G network across the UK.

EE has added outdoor 5G coverage to some of the UK’s most popular tourist landmarks, historical sites, and coastal locations as lockdown restrictions start to ease and attractions begin to reopen from next week.

Colchester attractions and landmarks that will receive 5G outdoor coverage include Colchester Castle Park and Highwoods Country Park. The town also becomes the latest place in Essex to get connected to EE’s 5G network, following Chelmsford, Loughton, Grays, Harlow, Waltham Abbey and Wickford.

Residents, businesses and visitors in 160 UK towns and cities can now benefit from the fast speeds, low latency and increased reliability of EE’s 5G network, with the technology today switched on in:

1. Aldridge

2. Alexandria

3. Aylesbury

4. Ayr

5. Barnsley

6. Biggleswade

7. Blackburn

8. Bolton

9. Brighton

10. Chester

11. Colchester

12. Dundee

13. Exeter

14. Grantham

15. Gravesend

16. Harrogate

17. Lincoln

18. Milton Keynes

19. Norwich

20. Paignton

21. Poole

22. Portsmouth

23. Rickmansworth

24. Runcorn

25. Southport

26. Stockton-on-Tees

27. Stoke-on-Trent

28. Stratford-upon-Avon

29. Sunbury-on-Thames

30. Swansea

31. Swindon

32. Widnes

33. Wigan

34. Worcester

35. York

In addition, EE is set to achieve the milestone of reaching one million active 5G customers –those which have a 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device – this month. London, Birmingham and Manchester are the top three home cities of those using EE’s 5G network.

Connie Kerbst, Senior Programme Manager and Digital Connectivity Lead Officer at Essex County Council said: “Digital connectivity is one of Essex County Council’s strategic priorities and we are delighted that the 5G rollout across Essex is continuing at pace. We look forward to working closely with EE to drive the adoption of 5G technologies by Essex residents and businesses.”

Jane Thomas, BT Group regional lead for the East of England, said: “It’s fantastic that EE has launched its 5G network in Colchester, connecting more places in Essex to the next generation in mobile network technology.

“With more people set to stay closer to home for short breaks and holidays this year, the fact people will have faster and more reliable connectivity is a real positive. We know how important it is for people to keep in touch with family and friends, post updates on social media, or use a navigation app to find their way around a new place, so the arrival of 5G here is a timely boost.”

