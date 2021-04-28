EE launches next day mobile device repair service in six stores in Essex

EE has invested in extending its next day mobile device repair service* to six stores in Essex as it welcomes customers back to the English high street. The new service comes as research from EE found that 1 in 3 UK consumers cannot go more than a day without their phones.1

Having experienced a huge demand and footfall in its stores since they reopened in England on 12 April, it’s clear that customers are still seeing the high street and face to face interactions with staff as vital to their everyday lives.

For the first time more customers across Essex will be able to have their mobile phone repaired for the next day – with some repairs fixable on the same day – rather than sending a device away to be fixed, which can take an average of six days. The repairs service will help resolve a range of issues including problems with software, the battery and cosmetic damage.

With 60 per cent of consumers saying they are more likely to replace a broken phone with a new one rather than fix it1, the launch of next day in store repairs provides a quick and efficient way to get up-and-running again when being connected is more important than ever.

The new service will now be available in Essex EE stores including:

1. Rayleigh Weir (Argos/EE)

2. Basildon Pipps Hill (Argos/EE)

3. Basildon

4. 237 Lakeside Shopping Centre

5. Unit 12 Lakeside Shopping Centre

6. Brentwood

Commenting on the announcement, Lee Frankham, Retail Director at EE, said: “Stores play an essential role in supporting our customers, so it’s great to see that footfall has returned stronger than initially forecast and far in excess of what we saw during previous re-openings.

“One of the top reasons our customers visit us is for tech support, so the extension of our industry-leading mobile phone repairs service will help more customers get their phones back faster. Our investment in this new service reflects EE’s commitment to ensuring customers remain as connected as possible. The next day repairs service is now available in 85 stores across England and we’re looking to introduce it in other regions of the UK later this year.”

Available to all customers on any network, the repairs will be fixed by trained specialists approved by Apple, Google, Huawei and Samsung with the added bonus that many repairs are free of charge as 67 per cent of customer repairs in the first week of opening were covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

In addition to a next day mobile phone repairs service, customers on any network can also benefit from a free and quick contactless mobile phone health check for anyone that visits an EE store. This makes it easier than ever before for customers to have mobile issues identified and fixed quickly, and usually prevents the need for further repairs.

Sham Miah, regional manager for Essex stores, added: “As the nation comes out of lockdown we expect to see a big step up in customers asking for phone repairs. Customers will be back to dropping their phones on the train platform, spilling drinks on them at barbeques, or the one we all dread: dropping a phone down the pub loo on a night out. My team will be here to commiserate and get that phone back up-and-running with our new repair service.”

