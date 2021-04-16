ED COSENS RELEASES DEBUT SOLO ALBUM ‘FORTUNES

Sheffield musician Ed Cosens has released his long awaited debut solo album ‘Fortunes Favour’. A special live streamed performance of material from his debut will take place this Saturday, April 10th, at 7pm via his Facebook page, with donations being driven to Music Venue Trust. The concert will feature support acts The Nickajack Men, Blackwaters, and Megan Wyn. Fortunes Favour is released April 9th 2021 via Distiller Records.

In the run up to Fortunes Favour, Ed has released five stunning videos, including ‘On The Run’, ‘Lovers Blues’, ‘Madeleine’, ‘The River’, and ‘If’, the latter three of which make up ¾ of a short film set to conclude with the final single, yet to be unveiled. Ed has also been releasing episodes of his interview series ‘Talking Ed’, which sees Ed talk to local hero James O’Hara about growing up in the Sheffield music scene, hilarious anecdotes, and the unheard inspirations behind his solo album and some of the greatest Reverend & The Makers tracks. The episodes are available to stream now via Ed’s YouTube channel. Another collaboration worthy of a mention is the Fortunes Favour custom labelled series of Thornebridge Jaipur beer, made in honour of the album release. This isn’t the first time Ed has worked with the Sheffield brewers, however the beers did sell out rather quickly due to phenomenal demand.

It’s certainly a celebration to be performing alongside musicians in-person and inside a venue, and whilst the absence of live music in the last 12 months has been heartbreaking for all, for Ed personally it represents the longest period of time since he was 14 years old that he hasn’t regularly performed gigs, “To be back playing live, with other musicians no less, is incredibly exciting and when we all first got in a room together to play through the songs, it was no less electric and joyous.”

The stream will see Ed perform stripped back versions of the solo material, which he assures fans will be something wholly unique that may not have happened under normal circumstances, “Taking the key elements of the songs, the melodies, the strings, and reworking them into a semi acoustic form has been very rewarding. I’m very much hopeful to bring a full band show on the road as soon as is possible but again, for now I hope you all enjoy hearing the songs played live for the first time in this way.”

