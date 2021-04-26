ECL appoints two new Non-Executive Directors

Care provider ECL, which supports over 50,000 people each year in South East England to live independent and fulfilling lives, has further strengthened its board with the appointment of Bruce Moore and Steve Bennett as Non-Executive Directors.

Bruce Moore is Chief Executive of Housing 21, where since 2013 he has led a transformation of the organisation to become a financially strong and successful national provider of retirement housing and extra care services with a clear sense of purpose and a reputation for quality services. Housing 21 has high satisfaction ratings amongst residents and staff.

Steve Bennett is the owner director of HR consultancy, Laurisha Limited. He has previously held Group Human Resources Director roles in a number of leading health and care provider organisations and was Group HR Director of Care UK plc from 2002-2010.

Keir Lynch, Chief Executive, ECL, says: “Bruce and Steve provide invaluable additional knowledge and skills from their diverse experiences in housing, health and care which complement ECL’s services and further strengthen ECL’s Board.”

Speaking of his appointment to the Board of ECL, Bruce Moore says: “ECL appeals to me because of its high values, focus on quality and innovation, and potential for expansion. It has performed brilliantly during the pandemic with a strong culture and ethos meaning staff felt valued and committed to providing a reliable and caring service through an incredibly challenging period.

“ECL has a very strong management team who are driving innovation and I’m excited to be appointed as a Non-Exec at an organisation which is flourishing. I’ll be a sounding board, providing insight and challenge to help ECL continuously improve on what they are doing.”

Speaking of his appointment, Steve Bennett says: “ECL has a dynamic team who are focused on continuing innovation and enhancement and I’m delighted to be joining the Board to help them build upon their success in delivering reliable, cost efficient, high quality services.”

