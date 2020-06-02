easyJet teams up with superhero illustrator to create comic book inspired face mask covers for children flying this summer

Irish artist Will Sliney, best known for his work on Marvel comics Spider-Man and Star Wars, has teamed up with easyJet to launch a new range of new comic book inspired face mask covers for young flyers.

The campaign follows an announcement by Europe’s leading airline that a small number of flights will restart from 15 June with new health and safety measures in place including for all passengers, including children over six, to wear their own protective face masks whilst onboard at all times. The new comic book face mask covers have been designed to help ease the experience for both kids and parents.

Two character themed ‘Lion’ and ‘Pilot’ masks will be made available for free to children flying with easyJet from airports across Europe this summer.

The face mask covers don’t replace the need for a mask to be worn but have been designed as a covering to be worn over the top of a younger traveller’s own face mask. They can be taken home to keep and are washable for re-use.

Thousands of face mask covers are being produced as part of a limited edition run and will be available on selected routes across Europe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

