easyJet resumes flying from the UK with new bio security measures in place

easyJet has today relaunched flights from 22 airports across Europe for the first time since operations ceased at the end of March as a result of the pandemic. The first flight from the UK took off from London Gatwick at 7am this morning for Glasgow – the same destination the airline first flew to when easyJet first launched operations in November 1995.

During the lockdown period the fleet of aircraft has been maintained in a flight ready condition to enable the airline to resume flights at the right time. This means that easyJet also will relaunch 310 flights this week across the airline’s European network including from London Gatwick,

Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast in the UK, on mainly domestic routes. Some flights also resumed today on domestic and international routes from France, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal.

The majority of flights during June will be on domestic routes with the airline planning to fly around 50% of its 1022 routes in July increasing to around 75% in August, although with a lower frequency of flights equating to around 30% of normal July to September capacity.

This will include flying to and from all of the airline’s UK airports in July and August meaning customers could still enjoy a summer holiday to a wide variety of city and beach destinations including the city staples of Paris and Rome; summer sun favourites the Balearics and Canary Islands; lively and culturally rich hotspots in Italy, Croatia and Portugal; and even further afield to popular resorts in Egypt and Morocco – all with great value fares still available.

A new range of additional measures are in place to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of all customers and crew onboard. These include enhanced aircraft disinfection for easyJet aircraft; customers, cabin crew and ground crew will be required to wear masks; there will also initially be no food service onboard flights, all of which operate on a short-haul network. The measures have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA, and in line with relevant national authorities and medical advice through the airline’s chief medical adviser.

