East of England MP successful in Private Members’ Bill ballot

One East of England MP was among the 20 Members lucky enough to have been drawn in this year’s Private Members Bill Ballot.

The successful MP will now introduce their chosen bills on the fifth sitting Wednesday of the session, on 16 June. It is up to the Members themselves to decide on their bill’s topic.

The successful MP from the East of England in this year’s ballot was Richard Fuller MP (North East Bedfordshire).

In advance of the draw, which takes place at the start of every parliamentary session, MPs wishing to participate in the ballot entered their name against a number by email.

The Chairman of Ways and Means – the Rt Hon Dame Eleanor Laing – then drew 20 numbered ballot balls before reading out the names of the successful MPs. The full draw can be watched back on Parliament TV.

13 Fridays in each Parliamentary session are allocated to debating Private Members’ Bills. In the last session, 7 ballot bills succeeded in becoming law.

Chairman of Ways and Means, Rt Hon Dame Eleanor Laing, said: “The Private Members’ Bill Ballot is an important parliamentary tradition. It decides which MPs will have the opportunity to introduce their own bills.

“Private Members’ Bills empower backbenchers to pursue changes in the law and raise awareness of issues close to their hearts. I’d like to congratulate my colleagues on being successful in the ballot, and I look forward to seeing some exciting bills being brought forward in the coming year.”

Private Members’ Bills are Public Bills introduced by MPs who are not government ministers. The successful MPs from this year’s ballot will now have their chance to make their mark on the law in the current session.

