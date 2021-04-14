Eagerly awaited Shared Ownership homes launch at development Beaulieu Heath in Chelmsford

On 17 April, award winning L&Q at Beaulieu* are launching another release of homes of 13 one and two- bedroom Shared Ownership apartments and coach houses at Beaulieu Heath – the renowned residential neighbourhood moments away from Chelmsford, perfect for young and growing families to take their first step onto the property ladder.

The joint venture between L&Q and Countryside will bring a total of 3,600 new homes to the area, in addition to new schools, health facilities, and retail outlets. Following the success of previous phases, the new homes will be meeting a high demand from first time buyers looking to live in a flourishing community with excellent commuter links into Central London.

Sales and Customer Service Director for L&Q’s Counties region, Christine Osborne comments: “Beaulieu is fast becoming a successful suburban community and with each launch we are continuingly seeing a high demand of interest from buyers in Chelmsford and surrounding towns of Essex. Beaulieu with its idyllic suburban location, surrounded by acres of open space and convenient links into central London are a great choice for first time buyers and families looking for their starter homes that is both affordable and part of a great welcoming community at Beaulieu.”

Prices start from £55,000 for a 25% share of a one bedroom apartment (full market value £220,000) and £70,625 for a 25% share for a two-bedroom home (full market value £282,500).

Beaulieu homes come with integrated kitchens featuring Electrolux and Zanussi appliances. The contemporary bathrooms are fitted with white sanitaryware and ceramic tiling, while the carpeted master bedrooms have ample storage with built-in mirrored wardrobes. Every home will have at least one allocated parking space.

Beaulieu is the ideal suburban hotspot for city workers. Chelmsford Rail Station is just three miles from the development, with trains reaching Stratford in just 25 minutes and London Liverpool Street in 34. Connections are only set to grow as Beaulieu will benefit from its own rail station, offering direct links into London. In addition, a new relief road will connect residents directly to the A12, and surrounding roads provide convenient access to Stansted international airport – a 16 mile journey via the A130.

Coming in Summer 2021, L&Q are set to launch The Arbour, a collection of 255 homes available through Shared Ownership. The homes will be a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, and two and three-bedroom houses, which will be a natural extension of the existing community in Beaulieu and will be offering a high specification as standard. There are no added or hidden costs for the inclusion of carpets, fittings and essential appliances, ensuring homes are fully equipped for buyers as soon as they move in. Once a buyer purchases an L&Q home, L&Q will continue to manage the home and neighbourhood, supporting its residents every step of the way.

Register interest at lqhomes.com/regions/Chelmsford, or contact our sales team on 0333 0033 680.

