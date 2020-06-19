Duo AVAWAVES release epic new single ‘Voyager’

The phenomenal cinematic duo AVAWAVES release an evocative new version of album track ‘Voyager’with a stunning new video on 19thJune on One Little Independent.

The duo have re-recorded ‘Voyager’ with a compelling fusion of lush cinematic strings and chords with hypnotic, electronic pulse. The track is a representation of freedom and connection in these times of lockdown when traveling is impossible.

‘Voyager’ is a symbol of the sonic evolution of AVAWAVES, with a slick, minimal, monochrome video filmed in a ‘film noir’ style, that is interspersed with pulsating splashes of neon light, all beautifully directed by Rob Jarvis.

Comprising the prolific violinist Anna Phoebe and pianist and composer Aisling Brouwer, the maverick, creative powerhouse AVAWAVES are building a growing fanbase and ‘Voyager’ is the latest offering, which follows the debut album; ‘WAVES’,which was released last summer, plus the release of album track ‘Mulholland’, a string of UK dates supporting Erland Cooper, a sellout show at London’s Moth Club at the end of last year – and most recently the beautifully minimal version of London Grammar’s ‘Wild Eyed’ released in April.

Anna Phoebe explains “For me, ‘Voyager’ stands out on the album as being slightly different in mood to the rest of the album. It’s a constantly shifting tapestry of sound created by the strings, piano and electronics. This track really developed as we played it live on tour last year. As we travelled around the UK, we started writing new parts for it and changing the structure. The new version reflects the evolution of our production sound since releasing the album. It was so much fun to team up with the incredible DOP Rob Jarvis to produce the video, which represents how we connect and our energy during live performance, it reminds us of being on tour, which we can’t wait to get back to!”

Anna and Aisling have come together to create a stunningly fresh sound that has captured the imagination of both their manager Nitin Sawhney and iconic label One Little Independent (home of Bjork, Poppy Ackroyd, Tusks). The duo combines a unique and potent blend of cinematic soundscapes, evocative and immersive electronic journeys of the heart and mind, at times urgent and bewitching. AVAWAVES is the coming together of two compelling performers.

Aisling Brouwersaid “Living in Berlin, this track is alwaysreminiscent of those journeys coming over to see Anna in the UK, and that built up excitement and anticipation of writing and playing together again. When we were writing the track I would visualise being up in the air, which gives it that sense of freedom…”

Anna Phoebe and Aisling Brouwer are based in the UK and Berlin respectively, they compose, produce, record and mix their music and are the creative engine behind AVAWAVES. Most recently, AVAWAVES composed for the fashion brand Zegna’s SS 2020 campaign #WhatMakesAManfeaturing double Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali.

The duo are now using the lockdown to expand their creativity, plan a new 2020 live tour and write their second album. Anna Phoebe is an accomplished and acclaimed violinist and composeron cross-genre collaborative projects, including poetry, dance, film, TV, art and science. She has most recently played on Nitin Sawhney’s new single ‘You Are’, presents her own bi-weekly Soho Radioshow and has played around the world with names as diverse as Roxy Music, Trans-Siberian Orchestraand Royal Ballet School. Aisling Brouwer is an ambient classical composer, producer and pianist who specialises in writing music for visuals, with an extensive background in music for film and TV. Aisling scored the film ‘White Riot’which won The Grierson Award for Best Documentaryat BFI London Film Festival 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

