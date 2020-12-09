Down Hall launches The Winter Orangery for al fresco feasting

We’ve all missed our loved ones during lockdown and – with Hertfordshire and Essex now in Tier 2 – seeing friends and family for Christmas is not without its challenges. But fear not! You can now gather your bubble of six for an unforgettable festive experience at Down Hall, thanks to the brand new heated and covered al fresco Winter Orangery.

Decked with twinkling fairy lights and cosy candles, the beautifully dressed al fresco Winter Orangery has also been fully fitted with heaters, blankets and throws to keep you warm and toasty, whatever the weather.

Book your table and enjoy a sensational, seasonal sharing menu full of Christmas classics and winter warmers, designed and curated by Executive Chef Chris Jones. Kick off the celebrations with the festive appetiser platter, which comes fully loaded with ham hock terrine, goat’s cheese mousse, hot smoked salmon, orange and fennel salad, toasted sourdough, pickles and chutney.

And that’s just to start! Sharing main courses include a whole roast chicken or chump of lamb with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy; or roasted salmon with vegetables and fresh dill cream. Saving the most indulgent for last, desserts don’t get better than sticky toffee pudding with rich toffee sauce and cream and a festive cheese board.

In the mood to get merry (and bright)? Order from the Christmas cocktail menu, which will feature specials such as the Brandy Alexander – brandy, crème de cacao, cream – and the Pine Barren, a blend of Mamont vodka, green Chartreuse and lemon juice.

The Winter Orangery at Down Hall is available to book now throughout the winter* to celebrate the run-up to Christmas and keep spirits high through the chilly, winter months.

Enjoy friends, family and al fresco feasting at Down Hall hotel.

