Donations needed for £15,000 Wickford Christmas light fund

Volunteer group Wickford Community Events (Wickford at Christmas) has launched a crowdfunding

page to raise money for Wickford high street’s Christmas lights, following the cancellation of the

town’s annual Christmas Street Fair fundraiser.

Wickford Community Events (Wickford at Christmas) has raised enough money to put the high

street’s Christmas lights up this year. But the volunteer committee has sadly had to cancel the

annual Wickford at Christmas Street Fair, which is the group’s biggest fundraising opportunity of the

year.

With the event now cancelled, the committee is asking for public and business donations to its

GoFundMe page to cover the cost of putting the lights in 2021.

The total cost needed is more than £15,000. It cost £6,800 every year to put the lights up, and the

volunteer group has also been hit with a bill of £9,000 to replace essential power units.

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wickford-christmas-lights.

Eunice Brockman, chair of Wickford Community Events said: “We are devastated that the Wickford

at Christmas Street Fair is cancelled, but during these times the welfare of Wickford’s residents is

paramount. Under the current situation and guidelines, it would be difficult for us to ensure the

Wickford at Christmas Street Fair can go ahead safely.”

Brockman added: “We struggle to raise enough funds each year as it is, but now we can’t hold the

street fair we will be desperate to get enough funds for the lights in 2021. It takes a real community

effort in Wickford and beyond to light up our high street at Wickford – the money is all raised by

donations, fundraising efforts and grants. We know times have not been easy for everyone this year,

but even if every Wickford resident donated £1 each, we would have more than enough.”

Any businesses that would like to support us further can contact the committee on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/wickfordatchristmas

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

