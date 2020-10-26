26 Oct Donations needed for £15,000 Wickford Christmas light fund
Volunteer group Wickford Community Events (Wickford at Christmas) has launched a crowdfunding
page to raise money for Wickford high street’s Christmas lights, following the cancellation of the
town’s annual Christmas Street Fair fundraiser.
Wickford Community Events (Wickford at Christmas) has raised enough money to put the high
street’s Christmas lights up this year. But the volunteer committee has sadly had to cancel the
annual Wickford at Christmas Street Fair, which is the group’s biggest fundraising opportunity of the
year.
With the event now cancelled, the committee is asking for public and business donations to its
GoFundMe page to cover the cost of putting the lights in 2021.
The total cost needed is more than £15,000. It cost £6,800 every year to put the lights up, and the
volunteer group has also been hit with a bill of £9,000 to replace essential power units.
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wickford-christmas-lights.
Eunice Brockman, chair of Wickford Community Events said: “We are devastated that the Wickford
at Christmas Street Fair is cancelled, but during these times the welfare of Wickford’s residents is
paramount. Under the current situation and guidelines, it would be difficult for us to ensure the
Wickford at Christmas Street Fair can go ahead safely.”
Brockman added: “We struggle to raise enough funds each year as it is, but now we can’t hold the
street fair we will be desperate to get enough funds for the lights in 2021. It takes a real community
effort in Wickford and beyond to light up our high street at Wickford – the money is all raised by
donations, fundraising efforts and grants. We know times have not been easy for everyone this year,
but even if every Wickford resident donated £1 each, we would have more than enough.”
Any businesses that would like to support us further can contact the committee on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/wickfordatchristmas