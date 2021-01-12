DMA’S to release new live album this March!

A sold-out audience fills the O2 Academy Brixton’s cavernous space from wall-to-wall. The lights go down, the crowd erupts into a chant and DMA’S tear into their opening song ‘Feels Like 37’ accompanied by 5000 voices passionately singing along to its killer hook. The band are playing the biggest headline show of their career to date half a planet away from home, yet have conjured the atmosphere of an intimate homecoming celebration.

What follows is a show that will live long in the memories of the band and their fans alike. From early favourites ‘In The Air’ and ‘Lay Down’ to new material such as ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’ from their hugely successful third studio album ‘THE GLOW’ (which hit #4 in the UK and #2 in Australia), the band, extended from the core trio to a sextet for live performances, inspire a rapturous reception. The show will be documented in the ‘Live at Brixton’ album, which will be released almost a year to the day later on March 5th.

‘Live at Brixton’ will be released on a striking smoke-effect pink/orange limited edition double vinyl (pre-order here) that also offers an essential souvenir of the event. Its design was inspired by a flare that was set off during the show. It will also be released digitally.

The O2 Academy Brixton show was immediately hailed as one of the highlights of the band’s career so far, and it has taken on whole new significance given the events that have followed. For many fans it was their final show before live music events were halted. The album offers a chance to reminiscence on the life-affirming power of live shows, and also an inspiring reminder of what we’re all looking forward to returning to. The show’s reputation continued to grow when a much wider international audience watched a full one-off live stream of the set in April 2020.

DMA’S commented: “Our first ever show in the UK was the opening slot at Brixton Academy so this is just totally emblematic of the support that has grown overseas we are ever grateful for. It’s still the greatest show we have ever played and we will never forget that night. See you all soon! Stay safe.”

‘Live at Brixton’ is today launched with the new live audio and video ‘Lay Down’

