DJ Jarreau Vandal Shares ‘My Way’ Remixes’

Dutch producer and DJ Jarreau Vandal shares ‘My Way’ ft. Col3trane (Remixes), taken from his recently released EP ‘Suburb Superhero: The Villain Within’.’ My Way’ is a standout track from the EP, which also saw Jarreau make his COLORS debut. The remix package brings new heat to the track, and features remixes from London based producers Melle Brown, Higgo, Salute and Brooklyn producer Quinoa Jones, ranging from UKG to future R&B.

A firm staple of the Dutch beats and club scene, his affiliation with LA based collective Soulection as their Dutch ambassador has led to explosive global sets in London, Cape Town, Sydney, Bali and more. ‘Suburb Superhero: The Villain Within’ is a continuation of his first EP ‘Suburb Superhero’, which looked back at opportunities he’s had worldwide, coming from a small neighbourhood in Amsterdam. The EP focuses on the flipside of this, overcoming the physical and mental bad habits picked up from his new lifestyle. This expressed on lead single ‘Bad Shit’, which sees Jarreau step out from behind the desk and into the booth on the love song to a bottle of alcohol.

‘Suburb Superhero: The Villain Within’ is filled with guests including East London Rapper Kojey Radical on tracks, ‘Midnight’ and second single ‘Nothing Nice’ where he expresses gratitude with rising Dutch-Sudanese artist Gaidaa. Nigerian vocalist Tay Iwar features on ‘Single Complexities’ written by Ari Pensmith (GoldLink, Beyoncé), and talks about the struggles of handling the lonely aftermath of a breakup. Pensmith also co-wrote current single, afrobeats groove ‘My Way’, featuring emerging R&B singer Col3trane, while New York vocalist Kiah Victoria makes an appearance on ‘Slow it Down’.

Well known for his official remixes of hit singles by ​G-Eazy, Diplo, Mahalia and Janet Jackson, he also recently gained production credits on ‘Better Off’ by JGrrey and Jerome Thomas’s ‘Lovesick’, as well as collaborations with DenZel Curry, Masego, Shakka and more. His VANDALIZED edit on Rema’s summer smash ‘Dumebi’ was also released as an official remix.

Not limiting himself to music, 2020 has already seen Jarreau make strides in fashion, teaming up with Dutch brand baskets for their Nike Air Max 1 ‘Amsterdam shoe release, taking part in the Adidas x Intersport ‘Faster Than’ series and his lockdown live stream for Levi’s 501:Live.

