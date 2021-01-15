DISABLED PEOPLE ASKED TO SHARE THEIR EXPERIENCES TO HELP SHAPE NATIONAL STRATEGY

The experiences of disabled people will help determine the Prime Minister’s upcoming National Strategy for Disabled People

– Views sought on many aspects of life – from employment opportunities to the public’s attitudes towards disability

A survey seeking the views of disabled people, carers, charities and stakeholders on the content of a National Strategy for Disabled People has been launched today.

The survey is based on what disability organisations have said needs addressing and covers many aspects of life, from employment opportunities to making sure public services are accessible to all. The survey also provides a place for disabled people to share their experiences of discrimination and abuse, signposting any victims to further support.

Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson said:

“Understanding people’s real experiences of living with a disability and their views on what needs to change are essential if we are to truly change the landscape for disabled people.

“By taking part in this survey people everywhere can help shape our national strategy, ensuring that the interests of disabled people are front and centre as we build back better.”

The Prime Minister made the National Strategy for Disabled People a manifesto commitment, putting disabled people at the heart of improving opportunity for all. Its aim is to improve disabled people’s lives by tackling the barriers they may face, opening up opportunities and focusing on the issues disabled people tell the Government matter to them.

The Government has led extensive engagement with a variety of stakeholders, disabled people’s organisations and people from all parts of society that are affected by disability ahead of the publication of the National Strategy later this year.

The Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson hosted a series of engagement sessions at the end of last year, including with the Royal National Institute for Blind People, Macmillan, and disability organisations operating in Scotland.

Sarah Lambert, Head of Social Change at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said:

“It is of the upmost importance that the lived experience of blind and partially sighted people plays a key part in informing and shaping the disability strategy so we’re pleased to have worked with the Cabinet Office on ensuring the survey is accessible.

“The Equality Act and new regulations on web accessibility are clear that this type of Government survey should be in a format that is accessible to blind and partially sighted people. Through collaborating with the Cabinet Office, the survey will be available in accessible formats, including audio, to assist people with sight loss in sharing their experiences with confidence.”

The survey will be hosted on the engagement platform Citizen Space and will be fully accessible, with BSL, Easy Read and audio versions available. The Government will also be hosting roundtables in the coming months with disabled people and disability organisations as part of an ongoing programme of engagement to publicise the survey and raise awareness of the Strategy.

The survey will be open until 23 April and responses received before 13 February will inform the development of the Strategy, with those after that date used to inform its delivery.

The UK Disability Survey can be accessed at: https://disabilityunit.citizenspace.com/cabinetoffice/ukdisabilitysurvey

