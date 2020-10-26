Development of new ambulance hub in Basildon

A new Ambulance service at Nethermayne could be set to help Basildon borough residents with their health, thanks to plans to regenerate Basildon Town Centre.

Next Wednesday 21st October the Policy and Resources Committee is set to decide if working with East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust to develop an Ambulance Hub at Nethermayne could be given the go ahead.

Leader of Basildon Council, Councillor Gavin Callaghan said: “As part of the council’s regeneration strategy, we are working with public sector partners to better understand what their needs are and how we can ensure they are located in the right place to respond to their changing needs as well as the councils. I’m delighted that the council has opened up a constructive dialogue with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust about how we can use our assets to support them to create a hub that will benefit paramedics, the hospital and patients.

“Nothing is off the table when it comes to improving Basildon town centre and making sure that it works in the 21st century. As part of our regeneration strategy we have not only been consulting with the public, but we have also been consulting with partners in the private and public sector. The announcement that we are moving forward with the ambulance hub shows that this consultation and engagement is working and we look forward to delivering this exciting scheme.”

As part of the overarching Town Centre regeneration the council has been working with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, who are developing a new network of national ambulance hubs.

The hubs are designed to improve turnaround time for ambulances and health outcomes in the areas where they are built, and a site close to Basildon hospital is required by East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

The site at Nethermayne was acquired by Basildon Council (from Homes England) in 2017, originally with the intent to develop a hotel. It is now being reconsidered as part of the Town Centre regeneration plan.

If the council concludes that an ambulance hub is viable, this may improve vital services for borough residents.

