DeMontfort Fine Art to launch its latest luxury gallery in Chelmsford

DeMontfort Fine Art, the UK’s leading luxury art dealership, is today announcing its latest gallery launch in Chelmsford, Essex. The new Clarendon Fine Art gallery will sit in the company of the existing prestigious Whitewall Gallery, which has been providing premium artwork to Essex’s community for the past four years.

The launch coincides with the UK lifting its high-street restrictions, allowing non-essential retailers to open their doors. Throughout the pandemic, DeMontfort Fine Art has continued to invest in high-streets across the country by launching galleries and pivoting its retail approach to omnichannel. The new Clarendon Fine Art gallery in Essex aims to demonstrate the brands determination to meet the demands of its high-end community and to support the local retail landscape with the addition of this vibrant launch, despite an uncertain business landscape.

The Essex community can expect the finest art on the market, with cutting-edge styles through contemporary street and pop art and 20th-century masters, all with a luxurious twist. Artists on the gallery-roster include the likes of Mr Brainwash, Nick Veasey, Patrick Rubinstein, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and David Hockney as well as up-and-coming industry talents.

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford, said: “I am delighted to see the launch of Clarendon Fine Art gallery in Chelmsford alongside their Whitewall Gallery, providing a truly premium and prestigious addition to Chelmsford City Centre and our High Street. Chelmsford City Centre already has so much to offer, with a huge range of shops, restaurants, services and market stalls.

The gallery brings elegance and creativity to our doorstep, proving you don’t need to travel into London to discover phenomenal artists and artwork. It’s been a challenging time for all businesses this last year, and now with retail restrictions beginning to lift, it’s hugely encouraging to see this gallery launch and an indication that Chelmsford is going to build back even better for business.”

Helen Swaby, CEO at DeMontfort Fine Art, said: “We’re delighted to be opening a sister gallery in the city centre of Essex which will provide a new and exciting portfolio of modern and contemporary masters of the 20th and 21st century, including Street and Pop Art together with more classically inspired works. We know what a truly fantastic community Essex is and understand its need for expression, creativity and culture through art.

Clarendon Fine Art in Chelmsford will ensure that art lovers will no longer need to travel into London to find exceptional artwork, it will now be right on their doorstep. We’re confident that this new launch will bring hope to the high-street and compliment the businesses of Chelmsford. Our aim is to make art accessible to everyone and very much look forward to engaging with the wonderful community that have welcomed and supported us so warmly in the past.”

Clarendon Fine Art will be led by Gallery Director, Ian Hobbs, who brings over a decade of industry expertise and local Chelmsford knowledge. The gallery will be situated on Bond Street and open to the public seven days a week at the following times:

Monday to Saturday: 9.30 – 17.30

Sunday: 10.00 – 16.00

