Defy gravity with Upside Down House this Halloween

This October Upside Down House UK, the country’s only topsy-turvy attraction, will be creaking open its doors across the country to a frightful haunted house experience.

In a year when the whole world was turned upside down, the idea of hanging from the ceiling may feel almost normal, but think again! Creepy crawlies and skeleton’s await as guests explore the two-storey houses. All is definitely not as it seems inside; are the stairs travelling up or down? And what’s hidden behind the doors and corners?

To coincide with Half Term, guests can visit the houses in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and Lakeside from 19th October – 1st November 2020 to capture gravity defying photos. Each of the houses will be running its own photo competition with the best images receiving a £50 Amazon voucher. To be entered into the competition guests need to post their pictures to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #UDHSpooky2020.

Upside Down House is fast becoming one of the UK’s must-see tourist attractions. Further site announcements, including one in Scotland and one in Milton Keynes, are expected later in 2020. For the latest information please see: www.upsidedownhouse.co.uk

