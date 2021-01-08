Deadline for people to have say on Gilston Area and Stort Valley Crossings planning applications extended

The deadline for people to have their say on the amendments to planning applications for the Gilston Area and new and amended crossings to the Stort Valley submitted by Places for People has been extended.

Applications for 8,500 homes and two new river crossings were submitted to East Herts Council and consulted upon in the summer of 2019. Following feedback from the community and other stakeholders, a series of amendments are now proposed by the applicant to the following applications:

Outline Planning Permission with all matters reserved apart from external vehicular access for a mixed use development of up to 8,500 homes for a part of the Gilston Area (East Herts Reference 3/19/1045/OUT)

Detailed Planning Permission for alterations to the existing Fifth Avenue bridge (East Herts Reference 3/19/1046/FUL and Harlow Reference HW/CRB/19/00220)

Detailed Planning Permission for erection of a new road, pedestrian and cycle bridge (East Herts Reference 3/19/1051/FUL and Harlow Reference HW/CRB/19/00221) and Listed Building Consent for works to Fiddlers Brook Bridge (East Herts Reference 3/19/1049/LBC)

A copy of the applications, plans, environmental statement and other documents submitted can be viewed on https://www.eastherts.gov.uk/planning-and-building/object-comment-or-view-planning-application-or-decision using the references set out above, where comments can also be made on each application.

Comments may also be provided in writing to East Herts Council at Wallfields, Pegs Lane, Hertford, SG13 8EQ by 5pm on 21 January 2021.

Amended documents are prefixed with the number 98.

Due to the closure of council offices and social distancing measures, the councils will not be providing hard copies of the consultation documents in its offices and other places. Instead all the submission documents are available to see on the website above, but should anyone who requires an alternative way of accessing these documents, can call 01279 655261

More information on the applications and the Harlow and Gilston Garden Town can be found on East Herts Council’s website: https://www.eastherts.gov.uk/about-east-herts-0/improvement-projects-east-herts/harlow-and-gilston-garden-town

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

