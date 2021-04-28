Dappy announces UK tour for October & November 2021

Dappy returns to the music scene with a brand new track ‘Wounds’ out now!

Written by Dappy and produced by Maze Beats, the stellar single premiered on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

‘Wounds’ is the first track to be taken from Dappy’s long awaited new project ‘Fortune’ which drops on June 25th.

Dappy will tour the UK later this year beginning in Sheffield on 20th October. Get tickets here: gigst.rs/dappy

Dappy is a four times platinum selling, chart topping British rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. He has had 170million views on YouTube of his solo music and has over 1.2 million Spotify monthly listeners.

He is best known for being a member of Camden based super group N-Dubz, with his cousin Tulisa and producer Fazer. N-Dubz had 8 Top 40 hits on the UK charts, two platinum selling albums and a sold out Arena tour of the UK.

Dappy’s solo debut ‘No Regrets’ hit No.1 on the Official Charts. This was followed by another Top 10 hit ‘Rockstar’ featuring the legendary Brian May, and his debut solo Top 10 album ‘Bad Intentions’. Another single ‘Beautiful Me’ hit the Top 20, and his 2018 single ‘Oh My’ has had over 54 million streams on Spotify.

