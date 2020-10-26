Crew Clothing Company opens new store at Braintree Village

Braintree Village has today announced that classic British brand, Crew Clothing Company has opened a new store at the outlet village.

The brand new Crew Clothing Company store is located near Polo Ralph Lauren and gives shoppers the opportunity to pick up classic British casualwear with up to 50% off the RRP.

Founded over 25 years ago, Crew Clothing Company embodies the spirit of the south coast, with the crossed oars logo being a mark of timeless British style. Regarded for its range of quality items, from rugby shirts and casual polos to smart tailoring, there is something in store for all.

The opening of the new Crew Clothing Company store marks the seventh brand to be revealed at Braintree Village in 2020 and follows openings by kate spade new york, The Cornish Bakery, Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein and Summerhouse Aromatherapy.

Since reopening in June, Braintree Village has introduced a number of safety measures to keep shoppers safe including hand sanitiser points throughout the centre, a one way system and capacity monitoring to ensure social distancing can be maintained, and signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart.

