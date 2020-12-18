County Broadband fundraises for Age Concern Colchester and North East Essex this Christmas

Essex based specialist broadband provider County Broadband is helping a local charity with a number of fundraising activities this Christmas, in efforts to support the continuing outreach services they offer to older generations and their families during the festive period.

Throughout the recent national lockdown period, County Broadband staff, along with their friends and families, have knitted and crocheted 229 hats for the charity’s popular ‘Big Knit Appeal’. Each knitted hat will raise 25p for the charity and will be put on sale on hatted Innocent Smoothie bottles, sold in shops and supermarkets within the local community.

In addition, the community focused broadband provider has started a JustGiving page for its fund raising efforts and invited customers and suppliers to donate to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/county-broadband, which has already raised over £400 to help the charity reach its Christmas 2020 fundraising target.

Age Concern Colchester and North East Essex has also extended their services during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those with dementia, the isolated, people who have care issues and families who need emotional support. Since the beginning of the first lockdown, they have delivered over 580 hours of support to people who are bereaved.

Following the fundraising activities, Lloyd Felton, Chief Executive of County Broadband, said: “We’re proud to be supporting Age Concern Colchester and North East Essex this Christmas.

“Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to so many, they have continued to deliver vital financial and emotional support to the older generation and their families in the local community, as well as adapting to offering new services to support those that need them most at this crucial time. Communities are at the heart of everything we do, so we’re delighted to help in any way we can.”

Simon Prestney, CEO of Age Concern Colchester and North East Essex said: “We are working hard to combat loneliness and everyday we talk to people who are living in tough situations, Christmas time is no exception. To know there are people in our community who are recognising the great work of the team in tough circumstances at this time is supportive to the team and fantastic this is being recognised.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have repurposed some of our team who were running our face-to-face hub activity and moved them to support the surge of befriending requirements due to loneliness.

“Hopefully 2021 will be a different year but in the meantime there is lots to do in taking people out of poverty, loneliness and bereavement so we march ahead to help more and more people every week.”

To find out more about Age Concern Colchester and North East Essex, please visit: https://www.ageconcerncolchester.org.uk

The JustGiving page is still open, please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/county-broadband to make a donation to support the charity or visit the charity’s Facebook page.

