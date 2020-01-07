Countryside launches second & final phase of homes at Chelmsford’s Beaulieu Keep

Beaulieu, Chelmsford’s vibrant new development which is a 50/50 joint venture between Countryside and L&Q, has announced the launch of the second and final phase of homes at its Beaulieu Keep phase.

As part of the new phase, 122 homes are being built, that include five new designs and house layouts. This will bring even more distinctive architecture to Beaulieu in a range of styles to suit different requirements and preferences. The first houses within this new phase will be ready for occupation from Spring 2020.

Beaulieu Keep’s new house types span a range of 3, 4 and 5- bedroom homes. Some of these fall within the “Signature Collection”, all of which are substantial detached 4 and 5-bedroom houses overlooking Chase Park. This is a thoughtfully designed series of interrelated gardens, each of which has its own distinctive features and charm.

One of the highlights of the “Signature Collection” is the five-bedroom Elevato, which is built over three storeys and hosts unique features such as a living room on the first floor that offers uninterrupted views over the park, thanks to expansive feature glazing. Any family living here can expect to enjoy a first-class specification and an open-plan kitchen / dining / family area that’s ideal for modern day life.

Alongside the launch of Beaulieu Keep’s second phase, the development has also launched a new range of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments at Beaulieu Oaks. This broadens the range of options available even further, with the first apartments being ready for occupation in May 2020.

