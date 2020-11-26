Council remains committed to Pitsea pool plan

Basildon Council remains committed to progressing proposals to build a swimming pool in Pitsea.

Vice Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee, Councillor Jack Ferguson, said the council remains “absolutely committed” to progressing with proposals for the development of a swimming pool in Pitsea at Eversley Leisure Centre.

The project has again had to pause as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Before the crisis unfolded in March the next decision for the committee was to tender for the design and build based on financial projections presented to committee.

Cllr Ferguson said: “We are absolutely committed to moving forward with proposals for a pool in Pitsea and have already completed a public consultation and found a viable site at Eversley. The budget for the development of this also remains in place.

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison added:

“To progress with proposals officers need to call upon the expertise of our leisure operator. Great progress was being made but the second lockdown has meant we have had to halt the project but work will continue as soon as possible.

“There is significant work being undertaken by leisure governing bodies and the government regarding how leisure centres will reopen with the current restrictions and what impact that will have on the short to medium term on financial viability of leisure centres across the country.

“Once we have a clearer understanding of the potential impact on our leisure provision, and we are able to complete the work to take the project to the next stage with Everyone Active when they return to work in December, a report will be brought back to committee.”

Eversley leisure centre, owned by Basildon Council and managed by Everyone Active, currently has a 65 station health and fitness suite, workout and spin studios, is used as a base by South Essex Gymnastics Club and has a 3G football pitch.

