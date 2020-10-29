Could your business help a young person get into employment?

Harlow Council is encouraging businesses to take up the opportunity of government funding to create 6-month work placements for young people.

The government Kickstart scheme aims to support 16 to 24 year olds into employment who are currently on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

For each job placement, funding will cover:

• 100% of the relevant National Minimum Wage (or the National Living Wage depending on the age of the participant) for 25 hours a week for a total of 6 months

• The associated employer National Insurance contributions

• Employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions

Employers of all sizes can apply for funding. Employers can spread the start date of the job placements up until the end of December 2021.

Applications to the Kickstart Scheme have to be made for at least 30 job placements at a time. Businesses unable to provide that many job placements must use an intermediary who will gather together opportunities from a number of small businesses. Harlow Council is acting as an intermediary for the scheme. You can register your interest by emailing [email protected]

Further funding is available for training and support so that young people on the scheme can get a job in the future.

Find more about the Kickstart scheme at https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme

