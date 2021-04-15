Could the business you run be eligible for a financial grant?

Funding is available to support businesses including self-employed businesses that have not been included in the existing national and local coronavirus financial support schemes or where income, including financial support, has been unable to cover business costs.

The additional business support funding provides grants of up to £5,000 depending on business size. Essex County Council has provided Harlow Council with funding for this scheme.

To be eligible the business must:

have been trading on 1 January 2020, before the start of the pandemic

have been adversely affected by the pandemic (for example, reductions to customer or sale numbers and reduction in cash flow so that meeting day to day working capital requirements has become unaffordable and unsustainable)

be located within Harlow in Essex (no requirement to be occupying rateable premises)

have been excluded from accessing other coronavirus financial support schemes or income, including financial support has been unable to cover fixed costs

Applications for this support must be received by 12pm on 4 May 2021

For more information and to apply visit the Harlow Council website – www.harlow.gov.uk/coronavirus/businesses

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

