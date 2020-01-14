Could Essex be home to the UK’s most marvellous moggy?

Cat lovers in Essex are being invited to nominate their furry friends for the biggest event in the feline year – the National Cat Awards 2020.

Run by the charity Cats Protection, the annual event celebrates the nation’s most marvellous moggies, with heart-warming tales of devotion, courage and companionship.

Entries open on Tuesday 14 January and owners have until noon on Thursday 12 March to nominate their cat for one of five categories:

Hero Cat – Cats that save the day

Most Caring Cat – Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing

Furr-ever Friends – Tales of friendship between children and cats

Outstanding Rescue Cat – Fabulous felines adopted from animal charities

Purina® Better Together – Celebrating the special bond that has transformed and enriched the lives of both a feline and human.

Any finalists from Essex will follow in the pawprints of Jethro from Westcliff-on-Sea who won the Purina® Better Together category in the 2019 National Cat Awards. Jethro was honoured in recognition of the relationship with his owner Abigail Knight, who cared for his diabetes and brain condition.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Kate Bunting said: “Cats have a unique take on life, capable of bringing a sense of calm and comfort while also being endlessly entertaining. Their sense of fun and devotion for their owners makes them much-loved pets in millions of homes.

“We’re proud to once again be hosting these awards to celebrate everything we love about cats and we can’t wait to hear about the UK’s most fabulous felines.”

The awards are sponsored by PURINA® and owners of the winning cats will be presented with their trophies at a star-studded daytime ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on Thursday 6 August.

The difficult task of choosing the winners will be down to a panel of celebrity cat-lovers and the overall winner – the National Cat of the Year 2020 – will inherit the title from Jeffree, a life-changing moggy from Coventry who helped teenager Finn Hackeson, who has Asperger syndrome, cope with the death of his father.

Broadcaster, writer and cat lover Andrew Collins will be one of the judges selecting the National Cat of the Year.

He said: “Cats Protection is a charity that’s close to my heart and I’d do anything for cats, who by their very existence make the world a better place.

“Cats are incredibly giving, and don’t ask much in return other than some food, a stroke under the chin and a bit of quiet.

“I would find it very difficult to go on for long without some quality time with a cat. At any age, from frisky kitten to serene elder cat, they bring only peace.”

Calum Macrae, Regional Director UK & Ireland at PURINA®, said: “At Purina, we’re passionate about enriching the lives of pets and the people who love them so we’re thrilled to be supporting the National Cat Awards for the ninth year.

“The awards are a wonderful celebration of everything we love about cats, shining a spotlight on the incredible bond between pets and owners. We’re looking forward to reading the fantastic entries that Cats Protection will no doubt receive this time around.”

For further information about the awards email [email protected] or phone 03000 12 12 12. Anyone wishing to nominate their cat should visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards

