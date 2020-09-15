Costa Del Tottenham launches comedy events

One of London’s best loved comedy clubs Laugh Out London (Third best comedy club in London – Time Out) returns to a new socially distanced venue. Join them at Costa Del Tottenham as they host the best comics in the country for just £5 per person.

Costa de Tottenham is an all-weather tropical industrial paradise featuring palm trees, multicolour pergolas, private booths, street food, pint-sized cocktails. Each night will have two hour-long shows at 6pm and 8.30pm. The lineups for the first two shows include stars of Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster and more.

The events will take over Costa Del Tottenham for two Sunday’s this month and next with the aim to do more. Event details can be seen below:

Sunday 20th September​ – shows at 6pm and 8.30pm

● Sara Pascoe ​- As seen on ‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘Taskmaster’, ‘QI’, ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does

Countdown’ and Many more!

● Darren Harriott​ -Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show Nominee 2019. As Seen on ‘Live

At the Apollo’, ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, ‘ Mock The Week’ and more.

● MC: Sarah Keyworth​ -Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nominee 2018. As

seen on Roast Battle, The Stand Up Sketch Show, and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Sunday 4th October-​ shows at 6pm and 8.30pm

● Mark Watson​ – Edinburgh Festival Award Winner and Time Out Critic’s Choice, as seen

on ‘QI’, ‘Taskmaster’, ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘Would I Lie To You?’

and more.

● Ed Gamble​ – A seen on ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Live at the Apollo’ ‘8 out of 10 Cats’ and on

the US TV show Conan. Half of The Off Menu Podcast with James Acaster.

● MC: Catherine Bohart​ – Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nominee. As seen

on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, The Mash Report and Roast Battle

The latest venture is another expansion from The Cause, an award-winning dance music venue that has bounced back against the virus, raising over £40K in a crowdfunder and has since expanded into two new open-air spaces allowing it to continue operating. It’s summer concept ‘Costa Del Tottenham’ comprises two areas of the ‘holiday resort’, the Southside and Northside.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

