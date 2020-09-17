Costa Del Leigh On Sea Is One Of The Most Loved Destinations This Year

The Insta Famous shun exotic paradises for UK beauty spots instead

Research by LoveTheSales.com reveals one of the must visit destinations this year, favoured by the rich and famous, is in fact Leigh On Sea.

Using AI to analyse the top 100 celebrities on Instagram, the results show the Insta-famous are opting to stay closer to home and are embracing the Great British staycation. The data reveals the most frequently posted resorts in the UK as loved by the Insta glitterati.

The top ten celebrity-approved staycations are:

1. Lytham Sea Front – https://www.instagram.com/p/CBqx-e_jkVc/

2. Brighton – https://www.instagram.com/p/CC_dVdIls_4/

3. Leigh-On-Sea – https://www.instagram.com/p/CCRKFTsjLe6/

4. The Cotswolds – https://www.instagram.com/p/CC58bm6HZ1b/

5. Cornwall – https://www.instagram.com/p/CDErAqkDVn2/

6. Whitstable – https://www.instagram.com/p/CBiCmUFH9nM/

7. Scotland – https://www.instagram.com/p/CDB32RFDNiV/

8. North Yorkshire- https://www.instagram.com/p/CDRWGNoFXak/

9. West Sussex – https://www.instagram.com/p/CDwpMgljUix/

10. St. Ives https://www.instagram.com/p/CDuBr-oFCL9/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

