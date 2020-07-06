Construction starts on new Lidl store in Shoeburyness

Construction of a new Lidl supermarket on development land off Campfield Road, in Shoeburyness has started, following permission by planning officers at Southend Council being granted.

Lidl is working with construction firm Mitnija to build the store which will create up to 40 new jobs when opened. The build is expected to take 8 months, with a view to opening the store February 2021. The new sustainable store with 1,313m² sales area, will also feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Andrew Hodgkinson, commented: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to break the ground and start the build. We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s £1.45bn investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2019 and 2020. Its ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s increase in sales year on year and market share of 5.8%.

