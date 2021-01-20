Construction company offers school leavers an alternative on Management Trainee Programme

School leavers in the Home Counties and South East are being given the opportunity to build a career in the Construction Industry and Built Environment through ‘Building Your Future’ Higgins Partnerships Management Trainee Programme.

The Programme has been designed to remove the pressure of blindly selecting a career by allowing trainees to gain experience in a number of key departments within the business.

As part of the Programme, trainees will awork towards a fully funded construction related BSc (Hons) degree, that allows individuals the opportunity to ‘earn whilst they learn’ without the burden of student debt once the course has been completed.

Declan Higgins, Partnerships Director at Higgins Partnerships comments, “There are a huge range of career choices available within the construction industry and our programme has been created to allow school leavers to gain experience in key departments such as technical, commercial, planning and production before a specific career path is selected.

“We are extremely proud of the Programme and the successful people it continues to produce. We therefore urge anyone that may be interested to apply before the closing deadline of 31st January.”

Once enrolled on the Programme, flexible rotations allow trainees to spend three to four months in four different departments before selecting one area of the business to pursue their career.

During term time trainees work a four day week, with the remaining day at an accredited University working towards a construction related BSc (Hons) degree. Whilst at Higgins, each management trainee will also be enrolled in a mentor programme whereby a senior employee provides individuals guidance on their career at Higgins as well as assistance with their studies. Individuals will earn a competitive salary and also benefit from performance based annual pay rises.

Bridget, one of the current management trainees says, “This is a great way to experience the industry as you are both working and learning at the same time, and anything you learn at work can help with your degree. The support you get is really helpful which you wouldn’t get from doing university full time and every day is different, presenting new challenges whilst at the same time developing your skill set, making it an exciting experience to take part in.”

George, one of the current management trainee comments, “If you want to get into the construction industry, I would suggest you follow this route; you get both a salary and a degree which is paid for and most of all you get experience which is the most valuable asset to have when working in the industry. I am so pleased I followed this route and do not regret not going to University full time.”

A successful applicant must have a minimum of 3 A levels (or equivalent) at C or above to the join the BSc course, good communication skills, computer literate in Word and Excel and enthusiasm and a willingness to learn.

The deadline for applications is 31st January 2021. To find out more about Building Your Future, Higgins Management Trainee Programme and complete the application please visit www.higginspartnerships.co.uk/careers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

