Colchester’s St Helena Hospice backs ‘Not Today’ fundraising campaign after Ingleton Wood’s Charity Golf Day cancelled

A Colchester construction firm is calling on more local businesses to support St Helena Hospice in lockdown as it nears its £2,000 fundraising target after its Charity Golf Day was cancelled.

Property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood has raised over £1,800 after its popular Charity Golf Day, which raised a record £6,873 for the hospice last year, fell victim to Covid-19.

The consultancy has since launched a ‘Not Today’ fundraising campaign to help the hospice continue to support people with incurable illnesses and their families during the pandemic and new national lockdown.

Dozens of local businesses attend the annual golf event – and are now being asked to hold their own fundraising activities and donate to Ingleton Wood’s JustGiving page.

David Cresswell, a St Helena Hospice trustee and partner at Ingleton Wood who features in a new YouTube fundraising campaign video, said: “We’ve been working with St Helena Hospice for five years now but unfortunately for obvious reasons we had to cancel this year’s event.

“However, it’s more important than ever to support local charities such as St Helena Hospice, which is why we’ve launched our ‘Not Today’ campaign to help raise hundreds of pounds of vital funds whilst encouraging the companies who usually attend our Golf Day to support it.

“This money is so important for the hospice, these are difficult times for their teams as they continue to provide amazing care and support local people and their families facing incurable illness and bereavement.”

Sarah Wilson, fundraising manager at St Helena Hospice, said: “The last few months haven’t been what any of us expected, however at St Helena Hospice we have risen to the challenges that Covid-19 has presented us with. We are extremely grateful to our local community who have been so incredibly kind and generous during these difficult times.

“So many fundraising activities like Ingleton Wood’s annual golf day have been postponed or cancelled, so we are very grateful to David for reaching out to his network to gain their support in this way. Thank you so much to you all for your generosity. We couldn’t continue to provide our expert and compassionate care without your support.”

To watch the video highlighting the amazing work of St Helena Hospice and confirming the date for next years event of Thursday 9 September, visit: https://youtu.be/3curAJiepvQ

To donate to this year’s campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ingleton-wood-not-today-charity-golf-day

