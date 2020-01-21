Colchester Town Hall is new venue for Essex Chambers’ Breakfast Networking events

Essex Chambers of Commerce have chosen Colchester Town Hall as the venue for their Breakfast Networking events in 2020.

The series of six events start on Tuesday 11th February with a presentation from Sam Good of Our Colchester, the town’s Business Improvement District, on plans by the BID to enhance Colchester’s town centre.

On Friday 24th April local MP, Will Quince, will be bringing attendees up to date with all that is going on in Parliament while on Tuesday 2nd June the Deputy Chief Constable of Essex Police, Pippa Mills, will be talking about the collaborative work of Essex Police and businesses in tackling crime against business.

Further events are planned for the rest of the year and as well as opportunities to network with fellow business people, there will be refreshments on offer. Doors open at 7.30am and the events will finish at 9.30am. Bookings can be made at www.essexchambers.co.uk

Essex Chambers’ Chief Executive, Denise Rossiter, commented “Our breakfast events in Colchester have always been very popular so I’m delighted that we are able to continue them for 2020 in such a prestigious venue. We like to do things differently to other networking groups so as usual in addition to opportunities to chat and exchange business cards we will be presenting some first class speakers to brief businesses about what is happening in Colchester”

