Colchester MP Will Quince declares the festive Firstsite ice-skating rink open

To spread a little extra cheer after a tough year, Firstsite in Colchester is inviting visitors to grab some boots and enjoy their first ever pop-up skating rink this December.

Open now (until 23 December) is their artificial ice-skating rink plus, stalls selling seasonal treats.

Colchester MP Will Quince joined Firstsite Director, Sally Shaw MBE & Firstsite Chair of Trustees, Rosie Millard OBE, to take the first spin as the rink opened on 4 December.

Each ice-skating session lasts for 45 fun-filled minutes and is priced from £12 for adults and just £6 for children under 14-years old. All the latest Government safety guidelines relating to Covid-19 will be in place to maintain everyone’s safety and security, both on and around the ice.

To find out more and to book tickets visit firstsite.uk/festive-fun-ice-skating/

