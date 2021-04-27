Colchester girls score lockdown kit

A team of football mad girls will be on top form now their lockdown has ended thanks to new bibs and balls for their training sessions.

The Girls Under 13 team at Stanway Rovers Youth Football Club in Colchester have scored a £250 Team Sports Award from UK Power Networks, the UKs largest electricity distributor serving 8.3million homes and businesses.

The award was given through Jim Vasey who works for the company as the major connections manager for the east of England.

Jim helps with some of the training, and his daughter, Phoebe, who started with the team this season, couldn’t wait to get back on the field. Jim said: “It’s a great scheme showing the company commitment to local social and development opportunities for youngsters. This is great news for the team and will enable them to purchase a new kit which they thoroughly deserve. We are very grateful to UK Power Networks for their generosity.”

The money will be spent on new bibs and balls for training on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

The team has 185 girls playing for the club and they have already has a number of successes with League and Cup wins. Jim says they hope to build up to 200 girls who can enjoy playing football in a safe and fun environment.

Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from grants since the scheme was set up. Last year teams benefitted from a total of more than £15,000.

