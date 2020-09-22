City Harvest Festival Launches as Food Insecurity is set to Spike

2020 amplified the capital’s need for City Harvest, redistributing nutritious surplus food to those unable to access food. More than 2.3 million Londoners face food

poverty – a figure rising faster than can be reported.

Businesses waste more food than is being missed by those facing hunger in London. Simple solutions are always the most powerful, City Harvest simply joins the dots and solves social problems.

Year-onyear the volume of food City Harvest collects and redistributes has doubled, to its 300+ charity partners, delivering more than 4 million meals in London during the COVID crisis. New vans have joined the iconic fleet and City Harvest has taken on a larger food redistribution centre at their Acton headquarters.

Everyday City Harvest drivers see the grateful looks of relief on people’s faces as they are handed trays of food that will be turned into food parcels. City Harvest believes that everyone has an

absolute right to food, and their mission is to redistribute surplus food to eliminate food waste in the capital and tackle unnecessary food poverty.

City Harvest Festival

This September/ October, City Harvest Festival asks you to Give a Virtual Food Box via the website, to help those unable to feed themselves or families. ‘Vulnerable people’ is a term often hard to

connect with. The campaign is coupled with an exhibition and series called ‘Kindness is Powerful’ to explain who and why people need help. Incredible charity leaders tell their stories, transforming

lives with food as a lynch pin.

