CINEWORLD PREPARES TO RE-OPEN AT FESTIVAL LEISURE PARK

Managers at Cineworld have confirmed today that they plan to re-open at Festival Leisure Park on Friday 10th July. The cinema, which has been closed since mid-March due to government guidelines, will open its doors to film fanatics to once again enjoy a movie.

Phil Pierce, manager at Cineworld said, “We are thrilled to be coming back. Over the next few weeks we will be installing social distancing measures across the cinema so we can open safely on the 10th. It will be great to welcome our customers back.”

Festival Leisure Park closed to customers in March when the COVID-19 restrictions meant that restaurants and leisure venues were unable to operate.

Over the last few weeks, restaurants including Sprinkles, TGI Fridays and Pizza Hut have gradually re-opened for takeaway and delivery services, along with the McDonalds drive-thru at the park. More restaurants, such as Nando’s and Wagamama, will be opening in the coming weeks.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park said, “It has been incredibly encouraging to see the positive reception for the collection and delivery services restaurants have been offering. To be able to welcome customers back to the cinema in July is really good news, and in the meantime, we are busy installing the necessary safety measures across the park”.

