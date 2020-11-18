Christmas isn’t cancelled at Down Hall hotel

Christmas is not cancelled! When the weather (and the world!) outside is frightful, escape to the country for some post-lockdown luxury at country house hotel, Down Hall. Situated on the Hertfordshire/Essex border and set within 110 acres of thriving garden and woodland, Down Hall’s Christmas package (24-27th December) has everything covered for the perfect festive break, complete with stylish suites, indulgent dining and festive fun for all the family.

A Christmas to remember – 24-27th December

This three-night package includes a Christmas Eve afternoon tea on arrival. Early evening enjoy socially distanced mulled wine and warm mince pies in the lounge with live carol singers, before sitting down to a three-course meal.

On Christmas Day, after breakfast, Santa Claus arrives at 11am to help little elves unpack their stockings. Lunch starts with a glass of champagne followed by a five-course Christmas feast, accompanied by the resident pianist. In the afternoon, guests can work off lunch by exploring the woodland grounds before the Queen’s speech is shown at 3pm, followed by a festive family movie. Wind down with a light buffet dinner and Down Hall’s legendary Christmas quiz.

And that’s not all! Come Boxing Day, guests can don their wellies and enjoy a morning of country pursuits in the hotel’s expansive grounds – think falconry or laser clay pigeon shooting. A three-course carvery buffet lunch and three-course dinner and live entertainment rounds off the festivities.

The three night stay is £615 per adult (based on double occupancy). Children under 12 can be accommodated for £330 (when sharing with two adults).

Merry Twixmas!

Those lost days between Christmas and New Year are the perfect time for a post-Christmas getaway. Available from 27th – 30th December, the Twixmas break includes an overnight stay, relaxing spa treatment, festive afternoon tea in front of the roaring log fire. Wind down with dinner followed by hearty breakfast the next day. From £249 per room (when sharing with two adults).

New Year’s Eve Black Tie Ball – 31st December

Bring in 2021 in style at Down Hall’s exclusive black-tie ball, complete with a champagne and canapé reception, luxurious four-course dinner, a resident DJ and live performance from the fantastic singer Stacey Lee*.

The New Year’s Eve overnight package is priced at £240 per adult (based on double occupancy). For non-residents, tickets to the ball are £155 per person.

*Exact timings and style of celebrations will be adapted to comply with COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

