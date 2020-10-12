Christmas in Chelmsford this year will be a little different

In Chelmsford, they are always looking to put the safety of their residents and visitors at the forefront of what they do, especially during such unprecedented times as this. So, it is for your safety and others, that Christmas in Chelmsford this year will be a little different from what we are all used to.

In line with government guidelines, One Chelmsford (Business Improvement District) have made the difficult decision not to hold a physical Christmas Lights Switch-On event.

A statement said “We know this will be disappointing for many, however the safety of our residents is our top priority and the city will

certainly still have Christmas lights to provide a magical atmosphere for those visiting across the festive season.”

Despite this news, Chelmsford is still very much open for Christmas and we have a fantastic online event lined up for Sunday 22nd November to celebrate the start of the festive season with your loved ones. Stay tuned for further information!

Further information on our Christmas festivities and how to nominate your Community Heroes will be

available very soon over at chelmsfordforyou.co.uk

