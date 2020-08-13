Chelmsford’s Moulsham High School celebrate their A level and BTEC examination results

After five months of uncertainty, Moulsham High School students have finally been able to celebrate success in their A level and BTEC examinations today. Their results will enable them to move on to their next step, whether this is at university or college, on a degree level apprenticeship or in employment.

Moulsham High School is particularly delighted with the results in English Literature, computer science, history, P.E. and sociology.

Headteacher, Julia Mead, said: ‘We are very proud of all our Year 13 students for their results in what has been a difficult and challenging year for them. We would like to thank their parents and teachers who have worked together to ensure that they have achieved the best possible outcomes. We wish our students every success in the future.’

