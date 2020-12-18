Celebrity Chef Dipna Anand joins Essex-based Charity The Dream Factory as one of their Patrons

Celebrity Chef Dipna Anand, who co-owns the famous Brilliant Restaurant and Banqueting Suite in Southall, has kindly agreed to become one of the Patrons for Essex -based charity The Dream Factory. The Dream Factory grants dreams to children and young adults between the age of 3 to 25 years, who suffer from life-threatening, life-limiting conditions or have severe disabilities. To date, they have granted over 499 dreams!

Dipna specialises in Punjabi cuisine, and her cooking showcases some of her grandfather’s recipes dating back to over 75 years. Although often known as the curry queen of the Indian Cookery World, Dipna also has expertise and knowledge in a range of cuisines from around the world. Her quick, easy and express style recipes are a real buzz in the social media world. She believes cooking should be fun, exciting, easy and quick. Dipna has appeared on Saturday Morning with James Martin – Cooking Show with her delicious recipes and she has also appeared with Mary Berry to show the world her amazing Diwali treats. Dipna is also the author of two cookery books and kindly donated a very tasty recipe to the recent release of the charity’s ECookbook.

Avril Mills BEM, Founder & Trustee of The Dream Factory said, “We are delighted that Dipna Anand has agreed to become one of our Patrons. We are sure she will find it a most fulfilling role and we very much look forward to working with her in the future and making many more dreams come true.”

