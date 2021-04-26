Celebrate sunshine and seasonality with Down Hall’s new Terrace menu

Al fresco feasting is back! Whether you’re looking for a lazy lunch, a decadent afternoon tea or some sundowner cocktails, country house hotel Down Hall is open for outdoor dining on the Terrace*.

Overlooking the stunning grounds, the Terrace is a south-west facing suntrap with its own outdoor bar and plenty of patio heaters. And with the arrival of new Executive Chef, Graham Noonan-Chatham, it offers a sensational seasonal menu.

A new Terrace menu

Bringing a wealth of experience from some of London’s finest hotels, Graham’s menu champions British cuisine with many ingredients sourced from the hotel’s own kitchen garden. Think small plates of Devon crab and king prawns with cucumber and shiso mayonnaise; smoked aubergine, tahini, olive oil and lemon; as well as delicious vegan options including roasted Jerusalem artichokes with hazelnuts, rosemary and orange.

Bigger plates celebrate local producers with Colchester oysters; Blue Barn Farm rib eye steak with chimichurri; and whole gilt head of oven-baked bream with confit lemon and salsa verde. Finish off with a lemon posset with poached rhubarb; or refreshing blood orange gin and tonic sorbet – after all, every occasion is cause for celebration this year.

For a quintessentially English experience, Down Hall’s traditional afternoon tea menu is a triumph. Delicate finger sandwiches of egg mayonnaise and smoked salmon with dill are followed by scones laden with jam and clotted cream, and seasonal sweet treats such as orange blossom cheesecake. The afternoon tea starts from £30 per person, add a glass of prosecco or Champagne for up to £10.

Perfect Picnics

If you’re looking to enjoy a taste of the English countryside and make the most of the Spring sunshine, picnic al fresco for a modern and safe way to dine out! Down Hall has opened up its expansive grounds, so bring your picnic rug and claim your spot within the 110-acre estate of gardens and woodlands. The picnic hampers feature a selection of freshly baked goods, sandwiches and sweet treats, or go all out with an afternoon tea hamper, each with child-friendly options available.

Picnic hampers are priced at £25 per adult and £15 per child. Picnic afternoon teas are £30 per adult and £15 per child.

*The Terrace and grounds at Down Hall are open until 15th May.

Down Hall Hotel & Spa

Matching Road, Hatfield Heath Essex CM22 7AS

T: 01279 731441

www.downhall.co.uk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

