Cassia release new video for ‘Don’t Make A Scene’ and announce tour dates

Cassia’s recent two independently released tracks ‘Drifting’ and ‘Do Right’ have extended the momentum that the band generated with last year’s debut album ‘Replica’. The two songs have earned fresh Radio 1 support from Annie Mac, Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens, and accumulated almost 2 million streams in the process. The trio, newly signed to a brand new deal with BMG, now share their new single ‘Don’t Make A Scene’, which premiered in the coveted Hottest Record slot on the Radio 1 Annie Mac Powerdown playlist show.

With ‘Don’t Make A Scene’, Cassia have refined their melodically rich indie-pop into a sun-saturated soundtrack to late summer. Joyous, escapist and unhurried, the track represents a stellar leap forward from their debut album. The band produced and recorded the track themselves in their Casa de Cassia studio, located in Berlin.

Vocalist/guitarist Rob Ellis commented, “For me ‘Don’t Make A Scene’ is about a feeling of pressure when it comes to choosing what you want to do with your life. It’s about striving for your true passions whatever they are. If you’re happy doing what you’re doing, that should be the only thing that matters. And, if you want to push for something big, you shouldn’t be pulled down by the opinions of others. Basically, you do you…”

‘Don’t Make A Scene’ is launched alongside an official video which was directed by Artur Althen and Lennart Heidtmann. It depicts a day in the life of three guys working on a boat, capturing the struggles and hardships of their routine but also their overriding friendship. Stay tuned to see bassist Lou Cotterill take an unexpected dip.

‘Don’t Make A Scene’ emerges as Cassia continue to work on their second album, which is set to be released next year.

Since forming in Macclesfield, Cassia’s adventures have taken them across the UK, US, Europe and South Africa with their live show winning new fans wherever they go. Their sold-out gigs have included The Scala in London and a homecoming show at Manchester’s Ritz, while festival dates have included the Radio 1 Stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, plus All Points East, TRNSMT and SXSW.

Those dynamic, life-affirming shows resulted in them earning a nomination for Best Live Act at the AIM Awards alongside IDLES and DMA’s. Cassia are now brimming with the potential to follow those two bands into the Top 10 of the Official Albums Chart.

Cassia are set to make a long awaited return to the live arena next April, with the following dates coming ahead of wider touring as the year unfolds. Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, August 14th from www.wearecassia.com

