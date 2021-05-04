Carers Network invites the local community to get together #InAGoodPlace to talk this Dying Matters Awareness Week

Whether you care to talk, or talk to care – let’s get together In A Good Place this Dying Matters Awareness Week.

This year’s Dying Matters Awareness Week is from 10 – 16 May. The week is an opportunity for people to come together and open up the conversation around death, dying and bereavement.

This will help to break the stigma, challenge preconceptions and normalise public openness around death, dying and bereavement.

To mark the week, local charity Carers Network has a programme of online events available for anyone to join.

The pandemic has brought death and bereavement into sharp focus. One of the sessions on ‘Bereaved in the Community’ will explore what support is available and how we as a community can improve the experience of those who are bereaved.

Other sessions throughout the week will cover future care planning and will writing. There will also be two open days on Carers Network’s bespoke End of Life Carers Project.

This project provides a specialist and dedicated service for carers looking after someone approaching the end of their life.

Francis Ngale, Carers Network’s End of Life Carers Project Manager says:

“At Carers Network, we believe in the value of an open conversation about death and dying.

The lack of openness in our communities affects the quality and range of support and care available to patients and their families.

Dying Matters Week is an opportunity for the community to come together in a good place to open up conversations around life, death, bereavement, and future planning. We can all do it together.”

Please join us at one or all of our events throughout Dying Matters Awareness Week.

The full programme is available at:

https://carers-network.org.uk/dying-matters-week-events/

