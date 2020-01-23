Cao Son Nguyen: Asian Pianist Launched New Solo In 2020

Vietnamese pianist Cao Son Nguyen is considered one of the most gifted pianists of his generation. On Jan. 5, Cao Son has released his new solo single “Good Day” original version from Korean singer named “IU” and it was much appreciated by thousands of listeners.

Born in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, Cao Son rapidly emerged as one of Vietnamese under 18 greatest musical talents. He made his debut at the age of 14, and released his first recording of classical pieces “Marriage D’ Amour” while still a student at Le Quy Don junior school. Since then, he’s won two local awards and has even been inducted into a small anonymous band in HCMC.

We got in contact with him before Chinese New Year to discuss his background, how he champions contemporary music along with classical pieces and a few other aspects of his career as a performer.

“Good Day” is a K-POP song which was sung by Korean singer IU and Cao Son decided to arrange it to piano melody. Finally, he succeed and it was released on beginning of 2020 with the label “CamNhisincenow”, which was founded in 2019.

Nguyen Ngoc Cao Son or Cao Son Nguyen, is a young Vietnamese musician, YouTube video producer. He is a classically pianist who is known for his 2018 piano cover performance on Vietnamese and English songs on his YouTube channel and other MP3 music.

Thrilling audiences around the world with her brilliant virtuosity and sensitive musicianship, 20-year-old piano sensation Cao Son Nguyen makes his music industry live abroad music streaming services! He presents a specially curated programmed that features pieces by Beethoven, Liszt and many many more New-Age artists.

With over 4 million YouTube views and over 110,000 social media followers, Cao Son Nguyen is undoubtedly an expressive classical pianist of the new generation. Born in Vietnam, Cao Son has been lauded for his giftedness and widely praised as one of the world’s best young talents. Beginning piano lessons at 14, he was a self-taught pianist and got awarded many valuable prizes before turning out to 18. Since then, Cao Son has won numerous awards, and has given solo recitals throughout Asia and has also appeared as a soloist with numerous newspapers in the US and Europe.

