CAMPARI reopens the World’s Best Bars

CAMPARI today announces the virtual reopening of three of the world’s best bars – and the public is invited.

With uncertainty around when the UK’s bars and restaurants will reopen and international travel looking unlikely for many this summer, CAMPARI, the iconic Italian aperitivo, has partnered with some of the world’s best bars to reopen virtually – giving hundreds of Britons the chance to enjoy an international cocktail experience like no other.

CAMPARI, has partnered with the number one bar in the world*, New York’s Dante; one of Italy’s most talked-about cocktail bars, Rome’s Drink Kong; and Scotland’s best bar, Panda & Sons, globally acclaimed for creating their own cocktail techniques, situated in the heart of Edinburgh.

The initiative is in aid of Campari UK’s Shaken Not Broken fund. The fund is administered by The Drinks Trust and provides much-needed support to frontline workers from the UK’s beleaguered bar industry.

Each intimate session will offer guests the opportunity to take a virtual seat at the bar and spend time with an award winning, world-class mixologist, including Linden Pride from Dante, Patrick Pistolesi from Drink Kong and Iain McPherson from Panda & Sons.

Guests will learn how to mix classic CAMPARI cocktails such as the Negroni and Sbagliato, as well as signature CAMPARI creations from the bars themselves. It’s a unique opportunity to learn more about the history and philosophy of the venue and hear some of their host’s best tales from behind the bar.

Ahead of the night, two pre-made CAMPARI cocktails from the bars’ famous menus will be delivered to guests’ homes, along with the ingredients to mix another cocktail alongside the bartender.

And as guests enjoy their drinks, they’ll also be treated to some world class entertainment for a taste of the atmosphere at each location. This includes a performance from Dante’s three-piece jazz band, a ritualistic journey of taste and sound from Drink Kong and a show from a world-famous circus performer from Panda & Sons.

The experiences, including drinks, are priced at £20 per person. With just an intimate eight places per slot, guests will have a rare chance to quiz one of the leading lights of the bar world, meet fellow cocktails lovers, or just sit back and enjoy the experience.

Over the course of the next few weeks, CAMPARI will be reopening a different bar each weekend launching with Dante (12-13 June), Drink Kong (18-20 June) then Panda & Sons (25-27 June). On each night, guests will be able to choose from one of three slots – 6pm, 7.30pm or 9pm – each lasting an hour.

