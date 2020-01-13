Calling Stellar GCSE Mathematicians in Suffolk & Essex

The Royal Hospital School (RHS) in Suffolk is launching a new scholarship thanks to a generous legacy made by a former pupil, Professor Bernard de Neumann (1943 – 2018).

From September 2020, RHS will offer a Suffolk or Essex-based sixth former with a real passion for mathematics, a 100%-funded place at the school thanks to the de Neumann Mathematics Scholarship.

The school’s founding mission of ‘improving navigation’ is deeply rooted in mathematics and RHS has produced numerous leaders in this field over its 300-year history. Recent alumni have gone on to high-profile positions in Google, Deloitte and McKinsey as well as to study the subject at Oxford and Cambridge.

Bernard de Neumann was at the forefront of pioneering mathematical and navigational development, working alongside the likes of the University of Birmingham, Rio Tinto, Marconi, and NATO. Thanks to him, the world was able to receive imagery from the American Viking space probe programme including the first colour pictures sent from the surface of Mars.

RHS Headmaster, Simon Lockyer, commented:

“Professor de Neumann attributed his success to the bursary-supported education he received at RHS. His desire was to leave a legacy to the school to support gifted young mathematicians, giving them the same life-changing opportunity”.

RHS is now looking for year 11 GCSE students from across the region who are planning to study mathematics and/or further mathematics at A level. To find out whether you are eligible, please call the Admissions Department on 01473 326136. The de Neumann Scholarship will be offered every other year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

