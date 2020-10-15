Calling all young history buffs: explore archaeology online

The land of the Fanns stretches from east London into south west Essex, a fascinating landscape full of historic and environmental treasures waiting to be discovered. With the help of MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology), the Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme is offering all budding archaeologists and historians a chance to learn from an expert, find out more about the history across the local landscape and get crafty too. Two special free webinars on October 26 and October 29, for children aged 7-11 years and their families will explore archaeology and the fascinating story of the past beneath our feet.

The Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme’s aim is to connect people to their local area and it has a range of opportunities for people across the area to learn new skills and engage in events and activities focussed on the landscape, its heritage and natural history.

For October half term, MOLA will run two webinars to explore what archaeology is and how it can be studied across the Land of the Fanns at some local sites. Each will feature an archaeological craft activity to join in with:

The first webinar on Monday 26 October at 2pm looks at Roman pottery and shows how to make salt dough pottery. Roman pottery kilns have been found across the Land of the Fanns in Thurrock, Romford and in Grays. The second webinar on Thursday 29 October at 2pm, is all about the Norman Conquest and its impact on the Land of the Fanns area. The medieval barn in Upminster is similar to Norman tithe barns and will look at how to make a tithe barn money box.

MOLA’s travelling archaeology exhibition has been seen at several Land of the Fanns events in the past. In the current situation, while MOLA and the Land of the Fanns cannot run events, they have worked together to create these innovative webinars which will be a lasting resource for parents and schools to use to bring history alive.

Benjamin Sanderson, Land of the Fanns Scheme manager said “It’s great to be working in partnership with expert archaeologists from Museum of London Archaeology. Hopefully by presenting local archaeology online we can continue to inspire and engage local communities by providing a unique insight into the past.”

Paul McGarrity, MOLA Community Engagement Project Officer, who will lead the webinars said “The Land of the Fanns is full of amazing archaeology and history, which I’ve taken as inspiration for my online workshops this October Half Term. All are welcome to join from the comfort of home to get creative and learn something along the way!”

BOOKING INFO

Places should be reserved in advance, up to and including the day of the event, via GoToWebinar.

Workshop 1: Roman pottery and salt dough making

Monday 26th October, 2-3pm

To book a place, go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7195782845545732620

Workshop 2: Norman Conquest and tithe barn moneyboxes

Thursday 29 th October, 2-3pm

October, 2-3pm To book a place, go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8257919874070430476

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For help using GoToWebinar, please email [email protected], further information is also available online: https://support.goto.com/webinar/how-to-join-attendees.

